Lock Haven University to Have Pet-Friendly Residence Hall - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Lock Haven University to Have Pet-Friendly Residence Hall

November 13, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Beginning in spring 2019, college students at Lock Haven University (LHU) will have the ability to bring a pet dog, cat or some small caged animals to live with them in a pet-friendly residence hall on campus.

The pet-friendly dormitory will be LHU’s North Hall and is the first of its kind in the Pennsylvania state college system, according to ABC affiliate WNEP16.

University officials hope that this new plan will encourage more students to live on campus.

“I think I will be less stressed. I’ll be taking 18 credits next semester, but if I can find someone and say, ‘Hey, can I play with your dog for the next 10 minutes?’ It would be better,” student Morgan Petrencsik said to WNEP16.

LHU will also have several events and classes that students can bring their pets to.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Human Resources Officer University of Oregon
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Adjunct Faculty, Management and Technology
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor of Lighting Design
Illinois Wesleyan University
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor California State University Sacramento
Payroll Coordinator Tennessee Board of Regents
Associate Director for Development SIU Foundation
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Department of Music New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/15/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 10/25/2018

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/29/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 11/08/2018

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>