Northeastern University to Purchase Small, Private College in London

November 13, 2018 | :
by

Northeastern University, located in Boston, has purchased a small, private college in central London called The New College of the Humanities to continue its yearlong international expansion.

The New College of the Humanities in London

The New College of the Humanities is a six-year-old institution that currently enrolls 200 students.

“This new partnership will open up a broad range of learning and research opportunities that benefit both institutions,” Northeastern president Dr. Joseph Aoun said in a recent note to students.

For several years, universities around the world have been expanding its campuses internationally. Very few American colleges and universities, mainly for-profits, have purchased schools in other countries, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Northeastern has purchased and opened campuses in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Charlotte, Vancouver and Toronto and has plans to open a campus in Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

