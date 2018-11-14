AMA Adopts new Policy Geared Towards Preventing Physician and Medical Student Suicide - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

AMA Adopts new Policy Geared Towards Preventing Physician and Medical Student Suicide

The American Medical Association (AMA) has adopted a new policy geared towards identifying patterns that could predict and eventually prevent suicide among physicians-in-training.

AMA will utilize the new policy with assistance from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education to collect data regarding medical student, resident and fellow suicides, according to a release from AMA.

Dr. Ryan J. Ribeira

“Studies have shown that physicians face a higher rate of suicide than any profession in the United States. While we have been working hard to reduce burnout and increase access to mental health services for physicians and medical students, it is imperative that we also work toward fully understanding the problem,” said AMA board member Dr. Ryan J. Ribeira. “We believe that collecting data on the incidence of suicide among physicians-in-training will help us identify the systemic factors that contribute to this problem, and ultimately save lives.”

The AMA has a history of commitment to reducing physician and medical burnout by combating it by improving wellness and providing support for physicians throughout their career. One of its initiatives, Professional Satisfaction and Practice Sustainability, the association partners with leaders, physicians and policymakers to diminish the costs and complexity of practicing medicine so physicians will be able to put patients first.

