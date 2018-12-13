UT Dallas Bans Student Accused of Rape from Campus - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

UT Dallas Bans Student Accused of Rape from Campus

December 13, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Jacob Anderson, a  former fraternity president at Baylor University who was accused of rape, has been banned from the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas). where he is currently a student.

Jacob Anderson

On Wednesday, university president Dr. Richard Benson published a statement on Twitter stating that Anderson is not allowed on campus as a student or guest. In addition, he will not be admitted to the UT Dallas graduate school, but will still receive his undergraduate degree.

Earlier this week, Anderson, 24, accepted a plea deal of no contest to a charge of unlawful restraint. In 2016, Anderson, who was president of Baylor’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the time, allegedly led a 19-year-old woman behind a house where he sexually assaulted her until she was unconscious, according to USA Today.

Benson’s statement follows a student-led petition to remove Anderson from the campus, with more than 26,000 signatures. The petition argues that “students at UT Dallas have a right to feel safe on their campus.”

Anderson’s accuser filed a suit against him, five of his fraternity brothers, the fraternity and the owner of the house where the assault allegedly took place, USA Today reported. Anderson was sentenced to three years of probation, a $400 fine, a requirement to attend counseling, but will not be required to go to jail or register as a sex offender.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Virginia State President to Honor Daughter at Winter Commencement On December 15, Virginia State University (VSU) president Dr. Makola M. Abdullah will recognize more than 300 graduates during the winter graduation ceremony. One graduate in particular is special to Abdullah, his daughter, Sefiyetu. Dr. Makola M...
Michigan State Applications Decline After Larry Nassar Scandal The number of undergraduate applications to Michigan State University (MSU) has declined by 8.3 percent in the past year as a result of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal and its handling of sexual assault allegations involving student athletes....
University of Maryland Faced with Adenovirus Outbreak One week after a freshman at the University of Maryland died from complications related to the adenovirus, the university reported the disease has affected three more students. University of Maryland Eighteen-year-old Olivia Paregol died on No...
Brown University to Evaluate new Proposed Revisions to Title IX Regulations In the wake of the release of the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed revisions to Title IX regulations, Brown University has announced that it will assess the proposal and provide feedback to the Department on the revisions. The Department of...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Writer in the Office of the President Carleton College
Division Director, Division of Graduate Education National Science Foundation
Dean of the College of Social Work
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering
The University of Tennessee Knoxville

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/27/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/06/2018

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>