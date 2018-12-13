University of Delaware School of Public Policy Renamed After Joe Biden - Higher Education


University of Delaware School of Public Policy Renamed After Joe Biden

The University of Delaware (UD) has renamed its public policy school after former U.S. Vice President, Delaware senator and alumni Joe Biden.

The school, now called the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration, will further initiatives in public policy areas like health policy and management, social and urban policy, energy and environmental policy and disaster science and management, according to The Hill.

“[The University of Delaware] instilled in me the belief that I could make a difference and inspired me to live a life committed to public service,” Biden said in a statement. “My hope is the Biden School will inspire this and future generations of young leaders and that it will stand for not only excellence in academic study but also for a return to decency and civility in our nation’s public debate.”

Biden received a bachelor’s degree from the university in 1965, and founded the Biden Institute, a research and policy center at UD.

