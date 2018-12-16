Elizabeth City State University Appoints Dr. Karrie G. Dixon as its Next Chancellor - Higher Education


Elizabeth City State University Appoints Dr. Karrie G. Dixon as its Next Chancellor

Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, who has been serving as interim chancellor of Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) since April, has been appointed to chancellor of the institution, effective immediately.

Dixon has served in positions at the University of North Carolina (UNC) System Office for 10 years.

“Dr. Dixon brings a deep commitment toward building an outstanding experience for students, as well as an uncompromising dedication to create an environment of accountability and shared governance that will serve ECSU and the community well,” said university board of trustees chair Harold Barnes. “The Board is eager to work with Chancellor Dixon to advance ECSU.”

Before joining the Elizabeth City State faculty, she was assistant vice provost at North Carolina State University and is still an adjunct assistant professor in its Department of Leadership, Policy, Adult and Higher Education.

Dixon earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University, a master’s degree from UNC-Greensboro and a Ph.D. from North Carolina State University.

