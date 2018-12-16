Georgia State President Named ACE Board Chair

Dr. Mark P. Becker, current president of Georgia State University (GSU), has been named chair of the American Council on Education (ACE) Board of Directors, effective March 2019.
Dr. Mark P. Becker
ACE is a major coordinating organization for all higher ed institutions around the country that represents almost 1,700 college and university presidents and education associations.
During his tenure at GSU, the institution adopted a 10-year strategic plan that has made it one of the country’s principle urban research institutions.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as chair of the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education, following in the footsteps of some of the most influential and dynamic leaders of higher education,” Becker said. “I embrace my responsibility to help build on their legacy by ensuring that ACE continues to be a powerful force in influencing public policy and fostering bold and innovative higher education initiatives and programs that serve the public good.”