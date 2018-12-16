UNC Board Rejects Plan for Silent Sam Location - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

UNC Board Rejects Plan for Silent Sam Location

December 16, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of North Carolina (UNC) System Board of Governors has rejected a proposal that UNC-Chapel Hill create a $5.3 million history center where the Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ would permanently reside.

Dr. Carol Folt

The board of governors instead created a committee of five board members to collaborate with UNC-Chapel Hill officials to develop a new proposal for the statue by March 15, according to The News&Observer.

“We’re going to go back to the drawing board in a team-like approach and try to get it right, working together in a very healthy process,” said Harry Smith, chairman of the board. “The goal, again, is simply to do the right thing.”

UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor Dr. Carol Folt said that she is grateful for the time extension to determine a new plan for Silent Sam.

Teaching assistants at UNC threatened a “grade strike” that would impact thousands of students if the university moved forward with it’s original plans. The instructors threatened to withhold turning in grades.

“The decisions that will be made about this statue will have lasting ramifications for the university and the state,” Folt said. “The people of our university work every day to serve for the betterment of this state, and we owe it to them to get it right. Clearly it won’t be easy, but we will be continuing to work as hard as we can so that our community and our state can thrive.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Elizabeth City State University Appoints Dr. Karrie G. Dixon as its Next Chancellor Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, who has been serving as interim chancellor of Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) since April, has been appointed to chancellor of the institution, effective immediately. Dr. Karrie G. Dixon Dixon has served in position...
UNC Faculty Demand Involvement in ‘Silent Sam’s’ Future, Teaching Assistants Promi... On Friday, the University of North Carolina (UNC) Faculty Council called for university system leaders to drop a plan to have the ‘Silent Sam’ statue on the Chapel Hill campus and requested that a faculty committee be involved with the statue’s futur...
UNC Chapel Hill Proposes to Move ‘Silent Sam’ into New $5M Building After speculation about where to house the Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ that was toppled on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s campus in August, the university has proposed to move the statue into a new $5 million building on the ed...
Panelists: More Work to be Done in Diversifying Graduate Education Graduate school deans at top universities from across the nation say that colleges and universities can do more to diversify graduate education and avoid bias in current admissions processes in a Thursday webinar panel sponsored by Education Testing ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Writer in the Office of the President Carleton College
Division Director, Division of Graduate Education National Science Foundation
Dean of the College of Social Work
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering
The University of Tennessee Knoxville

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/27/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/06/2018

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>