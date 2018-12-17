University of Tennessee President Launches Task Force for Administrative Effectiveness - Higher Education


University of Tennessee President Launches Task Force for Administrative Effectiveness

December 17, 2018
Randy Boyd, interim president of the University of Tennessee (UT), has announced the creation of a Task Force on University of Administrative Effectiveness that will define the responsibilities among the UT campuses and its system administration.

“My main goal is to determine if there are opportunities to share best practices, streamline processes, identify practical ways to do our jobs better, and ultimately reduce costs,” Boyd said in the announcement.

The task force will be co-chaired by university chief financial officer, David Miller and executive vice chancellor for administration at UT Chattanooga, Dr. Richard Brown, according to CBS-affiliate WVLT.

The following departments that will be examined in the initial stages of the task force include, Capital Projects, Communications and Marketing, Human Resources, Information Technology and Procurement and Contracting.

