Lumina Foundation Grant Aimed at Strengthening Student Success

December 19, 2018
by

The Lumina Foundation has made a grant to Workcred, an associate of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to collaborate with the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) to strengthen student success and career outcomes.

Dr. Roy Swift

Workcred, APLU and UPCEA will brainstorm and determine how colleges and universities and other certification organizations can more effectively give students opportunities to earn certifications as part of their baccalaureate degree program.

In addition, the partners will have a series of meetings across the country with higher ed institution and accredited certification organization experts to discuss objectives related to increasing student success.

“We are excited to be part of this partnership to heighten awareness and collaboration to increase quality assurance and transparency about degrees and certifications,” said Dr. Roy Swift, executive director of Workcred. “Most of all, we are thrilled to help bridge the divide between all stakeholders, so that certifications can add value to the U.S. workforce.”

