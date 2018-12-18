Dr. Marsha Pollard Named Provost of Berkeley College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Dr. Marsha Pollard Named Provost of Berkeley College

December 18, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Marsha Pollard, an educator with almost two decades of experience working at top-rated national universities, has been named provost at Berkeley College.

Dr. Marsha Pollard

Prior to her latest appointment, Pollard served as interim vice president for academic affairs at the American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. She also worked as associate chief academic officer at Stony Brook University and associate director and director of the School of Social Work at New York University, according to a Berkeley College release.

“Berkeley College is a student-centric, practitioner-oriented teaching institution that is committed to providing students with a high-quality education that is accessible, affordable, robust, and relevant,” said Pollard. “At Berkeley, the success of our students is our primary goal, and I look forward to working with the College’s faculty, staff and administration on initiatives to further improve our students’ educational and co-curricular experiences, retention, and timely degree completion.”

Pollard received a bachelor’s in sociology from the University of Florida, a master of education from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from New York University.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Elizabeth City State University Appoints Dr. Karrie G. Dixon as its Next Chancellor Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, who has been serving as interim chancellor of Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) since April, has been appointed to chancellor of the institution, effective immediately. Dr. Karrie G. Dixon Dixon has served in position...
Dr. Kelli Armstrong Appointed Next President of Salve Regina University Dr. Kelli Armstrong, currently vice president for planning and assessment at Boston College (BC), has been named president of Salve Regina University, effective June 2019. Armstrong will be the first female president of the university. Dr. Kelli ...
Dr. Kerry E. Pannell Named VP for Academic Programs at the Council of Independent Colleges The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC), an association that focuses on services to independent colleges, universities and state-based council leadership, announced that Dr. Kerry E. Pannell was named its next vice president for academic programs, ...
Mark C. Jefferson Appointed As Harvard Law’s Assistant Dean for Community Engagement and Equit... Harvard Law School has appointed Mark C. Jefferson as its next assistant dean for community engagement and equity. Mark C. Jefferson Jefferson joined Harvard Law in 2017, working as director of community engagement and equity. Before coming to...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Writer in the Office of the President Carleton College
Division Director, Division of Graduate Education National Science Foundation
Dean of the College of Social Work
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering
The University of Tennessee Knoxville

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/27/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/06/2018

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>