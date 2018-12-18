A recent report from the American Talent Initiative (ATI) details the achievement of the University of California, Irvine (UCI) as a forerunner in the program’s dedication to socioeconomic diversity.
Dr. Michael Dennin
The 2018 ATI Impact Report evaluates the progress made during its first two years and examines enrollment trends among its members, according to an UCI release.
UCI is listed as the leading institution that uses community college pipelines to expand socioeconomic diversity, with a transfer cohort of 2,957 students in fall 2017.
“We are honored to be recognized as the top contributor to the ATI nationwide enrollment goal for our work with transfer students,” said Dr. Michael Dennin, vice provost for the Office of Teaching and Learning and dean of UCI’s Division of Undergraduate Education. “At UCI, student success is our top priority; and it is nice to see the data proving the impact of our efforts.”