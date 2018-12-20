Mount Holyoke College Proposed Logo Stirs Controversy - Higher Education


Mount Holyoke College Proposed Logo Stirs Controversy

December 20, 2018 | :
by

The proposed logo for Mount Holyoke College

Mount Holyoke College, located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, recently rejected a suggested logo designed by a company the school hired after it stirred controversy on campus.

The college was working with a graphic design company to create a new logo that can effectively represent its identity as a gender-diverse women’s college, according to NBC/CW+-affiliate station WWLP22.

The logo presented the college’s initials, “MHC”, however, some expressed concern that the logo looked like  the Venus Symbol, or a circle with a small cross below that’s often utilized to symbolize the female gender.

Charles L. Greene II,  vice president of the Office of Communications and Marketing released a response regarding the logo and said that the school is now working on creating another possible logo for the institution.

