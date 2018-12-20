Oklahoma State to Push Back Faculty, Staff Pay Raise Due to Budget Decrease - Higher Education


Oklahoma State to Push Back Faculty, Staff Pay Raise Due to Budget Decrease

December 20, 2018
by

Oklahoma State University (OSU) officials announced that it will delay the 2.5 percent performance-based pay raise to its faculty and staff originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 1.  They cite a budget loss as a result of a drop in student enrollment.

Joe Weaver

The university saw an almost 2 percent drop in enrollment this past school year, costing OSU approximately $5 million in tuition and fees, Joe Weaver, senior vice president of administration and finance told the Times Record.

In addition, graduation rates for fourth- and fifth-year seniors increased at a faster paced than expected, he added.

OSU officials announced the pay raise program earlier this year as part of a program to better the salaries of faculty and staff to align more with regional averages.

