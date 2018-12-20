Oklahoma State University (OSU) officials announced that it will delay the 2.5 percent performance-based pay raise to its faculty and staff originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 1. They cite a budget loss as a result of a drop in student enrollment.
The university saw an almost 2 percent drop in enrollment this past school year, costing OSU approximately $5 million in tuition and fees, Joe Weaver, senior vice president of administration and finance told the Times Record.
In addition, graduation rates for fourth- and fifth-year seniors increased at a faster paced than expected, he added.
OSU officials announced the pay raise program earlier this year as part of a program to better the salaries of faculty and staff to align more with regional averages.