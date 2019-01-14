Dr. Kitaw Demissie, dean of SUNY Downstate Medical Center School of Public Health has announced that Dr. Michael A. Joseph has been appointed the school’s new vice dean of academic and student affairs.
“I’m excited to work with Dr. Joseph as I begin my tenure here at SUNY Downstate,” Demissie said in the announcement. “He has a wealth of knowledge about our campus culture that will inform collaborative decision making for students and faculty, and will help us move the School of Public Health forward with the support of his colleagues and the Downstate community.”
Joseph has been a part of the Downstate faculty for almost 19 years and has worked in many positions within the School of Public Health. For instance, he served a vice chair of the Department and Epidemiology and Biostatistics and interim chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences.
Dr. Michael A. Joseph
Joseph is also currently the director of the Education and Training Core and co-director of the Community Engagement and Outreach Core at the Brooklyn Health Disparities Center.
Prior to joining SUNY Downstate, Joseph served as adjunct assistant medical professor in the City College of New York Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education and a visiting lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe Medical School.
“Because the School of Public Health holds a special place in my heart, I am honored to have this opportunity to serve a prominent role in its continued development,” Joseph said.
Joseph received a Bachelor of Science in health science from Brooklyn College, a Master of Public Health in chronic disease epidemiology from Yale University and a PH.D. in epidemiologic science from the University of Michigan School of Public Health.