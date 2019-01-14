Lilly Endowment Inc. Donates $900K Grant to Spelman College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Lilly Endowment Inc. Donates $900K Grant to Spelman College

January 14, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

As part of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Thriving in Ministry Initiative, the foundation has donated a $900,000 grant to Spelman College to help establish or strengthen programs that help female pastors network with other clergy and lead them through leadership challenges in congregational ministry to prepare them for their future career.

Spelman College’s Women in Spiritual Discernment of Ministry (WISDOM) Center and Sisters Chapel will use the funds to create a WISDOM Center Fellowship in addition to two Sisterhood Summits, according to a Spelman release.

“Spelman’s WISDOM Center has made an indelible mark on the Spelman legacy and the presence of Black women in ministry,” said Dr. Neichelle Guidry, dean of Sisters Chapel and director of the WISDOM center. “Our goal with the Thriving in Ministry grant is to build upon that leadership and history while also subverting traditional models of leadership. You do not have to be in a church or pulpit to do ministry. We want to shift the definitions and traditional approach to ministry leadership.”

Dr. Neichelle Guidry

Under the new fellowship, Spelman’s Thriving in Ministry program plans to find cohorts of six Black millennial women pastors, activists and theologians and couple them with WISDOM fellows requesting mentors in those fields for one year.

Through the Thriving in Ministry program, Spelman hopes that it will:

  • Address the challenge of adequate mentorship by experimenting with a three-tiered approach to mentoring women at various stages of ministry: sage-to-fellows, fellows-to-fellows and fellows-to-scholars.
  • Pilot new models for relationship building across denominations and generations and offer early career pastors lifestyle tools to promote their flourishing.
  • Produce research data on the vocational experiences of Black millennial women in ministry and college students who are in the throes of discerning their life’s work.
  • Establish a national network of Spelman alumnae in ministry to galvanize this network around the College’s work, and to utilize it for future works of mentorship, ministry partnership and WISDOM Center collaboration.
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Mellon Foundation Donates $600,000 Grant to Winston-Salem to Support Humanities Programs Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) was recently given a $600,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support its humanities programs. The university is one of only five University of North Carolina System schools, and one of the few p...
Lily Endowment Inc. Donates $9.9M Grant to Support NetVUE Programs Lilly Endowment Inc., a private philanthropic foundation established by three members of the Lilly family, has donated a $9,912,800 grant to the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) to support the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education (Net...
American Talent Initiative Makes Strides in Improving Opportunities for Lower-Income Students A nationwide alliance of high-graduation-rate colleges and universities has made significant progress in improving opportunities for low- and moderate-income students, according to a new report by the American Talent Initiative (ATI). Between the ...
Spelman Receives $30M, Largest Gift from Living Donors William Johnston and Ronda Stryker Long-time Spelman College trustee Ronda Stryker and spouse William Johnston donated $30 million to the historically Black college (HBCU), making the gift the largest in Spelman’s 137-year history from living don...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director University of South Carolina
Associate VP for Finance and Administration The University of Arizona
Anthropology Adjunct
Drew University
Assistant Professor
University of Chicago, Department of Statistics
Executive Assistant
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
Ohio University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>