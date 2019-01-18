John Kasich to Join Otterbein Faculty - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

John Kasich to Join Otterbein Faculty

January 18, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich has been named a senior research fellow at Otterbein University, a private, four-year liberal arts college in Westerville, Ohio.

The CNN senior political commentator will have an office in Roush Hall, where he will film live shots for the cable news network, according to Columbia Business First.

John Kasich

“Otterbein University is a great school in my hometown,” Kasich said. “I look forward to spending time on campus.”

University president Dr. John Comerford said that Kasich’s role as a research fellow is still being determined.

“Right now, it’s a pretty loose term, since he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next for him,” Comerford said. “But we wanted to provide some space for him in that in-between time, or permanently, should he choose that.”

Kasich joining the Otterbein faculty will put the university on the national stage and give its journalism students the opportunity to help with his CNN work, Comerford said.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Andrew Gillum to Become Harvard University Resident Fellow Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum will join Harvard University as a resident fellow at its Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. Gillum, who previously lost to newly elected Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race, will be ...
Learning from ‘Absentee’ Mentors Dr. Vanessa Siddle Walker began her trajectory into education believing she wanted to be a journalist. She enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a journalism major but discovered that the field was not her calling. “I quic...
Philadelphia Reporter Recognized for Journalistic Excellence The School of Global Journalism and Communication (SGJC) at Morgan State University (MSU) will award its 2018 Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence to Helen Ubiñas, an award-winning columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Dai...
A Free Press Is Essential To Democracy   "The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should no...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>