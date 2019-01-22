Dr. Philomena Mantella Named President of Grand Valley State University - Higher Education


Dr. Philomena Mantella Named President of Grand Valley State University

Dr. Philomena Mantella, currently the senior vice president and CEO of Lifelong Learning at Northeastern University, has been named the fifth president, and first female president of Grand Valley State University.

Grand Valley State is the fourth largest public university in the state of Michigan, with a current enrollment of 24,677 students, according to MLive.

“I am impressed and energized by the strength of Grand Valley State University,” Mantella said. “I’m also inspired by the opportunities it has in today’s educational and economic landscape.”

Mantella earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. in college and university administration from Michigan State University.

“Michigan and our nation need breakout universities like Grand Valley that carry the promise of a degree and a path to prosperity for learners from all backgrounds,” Mantella said. “West Michigan is a dynamic region, and Grand Valley is well positioned to extend its prominence, access and impact throughout the state and beyond. I am honored and thrilled to serve as president during this exciting next chapter in Grand Valley’s journey.”

