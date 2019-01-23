University of Central Arkansas Receives $20M Donation for New Fine Arts Center - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Central Arkansas Receives $20M Donation for New Fine Arts Center

January 23, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has received a $20 million from the Windgate Foundation, the largest donation in more than a century of its existence.

The donation will be used to create the new, 114,000 square foot Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

Dr. Houston Davis

The center will include an exterior space for three-dimensional art, an art gallery, a 44,000 square feet for art space, a 450-seat concert hall and a proscenium theatre, according to NBC-affiliate KAIT8.

“The Department of Art was one of the original eight departments when UCA was established in 1907, and it remains a high priority for us as we look to the future,” university president Dr. Houston Davis said. “Today, more than 250 students major or minor in art, and another 750 majors in the other fine arts and communication areas. This gift will allow us to fulfill the facilities and scholarship needs that are worthy of our outstanding faculty and students.”

$19 million will be used to build the center and the remainder of the funds will be added to the current Windgate Scholarship Fund, developed in 2005.

“We thank Windgate Foundation for their partnership and incredible show of confidence in UCA’s vision for the arts,” Davis said.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Philanthropist Robert F. Smith Gives $1.5M Gift to Morehouse College Robert F. Smith, a philanthropist and founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners has recently given a $1.5 million gift to Morehouse College to support endowed scholarships and the establishment of a campus park to act as an outdoor study are...
Hudson Valley Couple Receive Award For Accomplishments with Latino Scholarship Fund Eddie and Norma Ramirez have been named the recipients of the 2019 Richard K. Wager Inclusive Champion Award for their work with the Hudson Valley Latino Scholarship Fund in upstate New York. The award, named after a former Poughkeepsie Journal pu...
Couple and Dr. James L. Moore III Establish Scholarship Program to Support Transfer Students Dr. James L. Moore III, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and CDO at The Ohio State University (OSU) and couple Missy and Bob Weiler have come together to establish the Dr. James L. Moore III Scholars Program to support undergrads transferring...
MDC Awarded $10 Million to Grow its American Dream Scholarship Miami Dade College (MDC) received an anonymous donation of $10 million that will be used to magnify its American Dream Scholarship that benefits Miami Dade high school graduates with a free college education. Miami-Dade College president Eduardo ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>