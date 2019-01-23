Report: NFL Gender Hiring Lags Behind Racial Hiring - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News,Sports |

Report: NFL Gender Hiring Lags Behind Racial Hiring

January 23, 2019 | :
by Lois Elfman

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The National Football League (NFL) received an overall grade of ‘B’ on the 2018 Racial and Gender Report Card (RGRC) from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES). But gender hiring across the league received average to low grades.

In March, the league office will hire a chief diversity and inclusion officer, a new position charged with strategically leading diversity and inclusion initiatives across the NFL.

“The creation of the new position should add impact in the areas of diversity and inclusion by providing additional focus,” said Dr. Richard Lapchick, director of TIDES at the University of Central Florida and author of the RGRC.

“The league does not have the authority to make a team hire a particular person,” he added. “I believe that the commissioner’s voice as well as that of other league leaders can influence what happens on the teams if it is a persistent and convincing one as to why diversity is a business imperative.”

Dr. Richard Lapchick

TIDES conducted an analysis of the racial and gender breakdown of general managers, coaches, team upper management, senior administration and professional administration. Among the most notable points in the report card is the disparity between racial hiring and gender hiring. Racial hiring received an ‘A-‘ while gender hiring received a ‘C’. While there has been an increase in gender hiring at the league office, gender hiring for team vice presidents or higher decreased from the 2017 report card as did hiring at the professional administration level.

The report card noted that the 2018 season began with eight head coaches of color. The Rooney Rule, established in 2003 to promote diversity in the hiring of head coaches and senior operations personnel, was strengthened in the 2018 season. Teams are now required to go outside of their own organizations to interview candidates of color, or to interview a candidate who is on the league’s career development advisory panel list. Gender hiring is not impacted by this rule.

“The Rooney Rule now only impacts football operations,” said Lapchick. “I believe having policy mandating diverse pools of candidates for all senior business office positions — which would include a woman and a person of color in the interview process — would be beneficial to any organization, including the NFL.”

At the start of the 2018 season, four people of color held general manager positions, which is a decrease from six in 2017 and five in 2016. The racial hiring grade for team general managers was a ‘D+’. The racial hiring grade for team vice presidents was ‘D’ and the gender hiring grade was an ‘F’. As for teams’ hiring of CEOs/presidents, the grade for both race and gender was an ‘F’.

“I teach graduate school where anything below a ‘B’ is considered unacceptable,” Lapchick said. “We need more opportunities for general managers of color,”

The NFL received an ‘A+’ for player diversity as 72.6 of the league’s players are men of color. Diverse asked Lapchick how those players are treated when it comes to issues related to engaging in protests over social justice issues.

“The report really does not and cannot measure player activism,” said Lapchick. “In conjunction with its 32 teams and the players’ coalition, a group of players that work for social justice, the NFL announced it is starting a social justice platform with an emphasis on community, police relations, education and economic development.”

Also, in the RGRC is the information that the only teams in the NFL that have owners of color are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. The percentage of assistant coaches of color increased from 2017 to 2018. The NFL had 37 game officials of color and one female official in 2018.

According to Lapchick, NFL diversity initiatives have increased. A few of the current programs are the NFL Diversity Council, Women’s Interactive Network, Black Engagement Network, NFL Pride, Human Resources Annual Meeting, NFL Special Teams, NFL Leadership Training and Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Program.

While these report cards, which TIDES also issues for the NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer as well as in collegiate athletics departments, are extensive in their analysis, Lapchick says that he hopes they will serve as inspiration for others to continue the examination, analysis and research.

The report card, “provides a baseline for starting research on other areas of race and gender,” Lapchick said. “Academics have the opportunity to use it and come up with new ways to look at and use the data.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Report Assesses the Academic Records of Bowl-Bound College Football Teams While the Graduation Success Rate for football student-athletes in the 78 Football Bowl Subdivision schools continues to rise, the gap between African-American and White student-athletes persists. While the academic picture for football student-at...
Study: Diversity Still Lacking at FBS Institutions University presidents, conference commissioners and athletics and campus leaders at 130 Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) institutions are still mainly comprised by White men, according to a new report by The Institute for Diversity and Ethi...
College of Ozark Drops Nike, Amid New Ad Campaign Shortly after Nike’s new ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick began airing, the College of the Ozarks  in Point Lookout, Missouri,  decided to drop the clothing-line as its athletic apparel sponsor. "In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executiv...
Scholars Differ on Legality of New NFL National Anthem Policy After the NFL announced Wednesday that its players on the field must stand respectfully for the national anthem or face fines – or remain in locker rooms until the anthem is over -- two questions linger: Can the NFL legally require its players to sta...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>