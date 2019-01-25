Green Mountain Finalizes Paul Smith’s College Transfer Agreement - Higher Education


Green Mountain Finalizes Paul Smith’s College Transfer Agreement

January 25, 2019
by

Green Mountain College has finalized a transfer agreement with Paul Smith’s College after recently announcing it will close its doors when the spring 2019 semester ends.

The transfer agreement will establish an easy transfer pathway for Green Mountain students after the college closes. Under the agreement, students who apply to Paul Smith’s for the 2019-20 school year by Sept. 1 will have a net tuition that is equal to or less than Green Mountain’s tuition in 2018-19, according to The Post Star.

In addition, completed credits by Green Mountain students will be transferable to Paul Smith’s for students in good academic standing.

“Paul Smith’s College has a long history of providing education opportunity to students with a strong emphasis on environmental consciousness and hands-on teaching,” said Paul Smith’s College provost Dr. Nicholas Hunt-Bull. “In this we share a great deal with Green Mountain College, along with many similar programs and many faculty and staff friendships. The Paul Smith’s community is deeply saddened by the need for Green Mountain to close, and hopes to be able to help as much as possible at this difficult time.”

