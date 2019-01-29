Spontaneous Synergy Happens in a Diverse Classroom - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,Military,News,Views |

Spontaneous Synergy Happens in a Diverse Classroom

January 29, 2019 | :
by Judith G. Curtis

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

A kind of magical synergy can break out in a university classroom that is diverse when unlikely circumstances coalesce. Where else would a 21-year-old Pakistani man and a 37-year-old U.S. Army Ranger from Ohio find themselves together in rural southeastern North Carolina?

Recently, students in a journalism class at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke became riveted when an in-class interview exercise morphed into an unexpected glimpse into life in Afghanistan. Students waited eagerly for answers as they tossed questions into the conversation. The two men were in tune with one another describing the reality of that part of the globe for others who have never been there.

“It once was a thriving, vibrant area,” the Pakistani said. “It was modern. Not all women wore the headscarves. There was tourism, before the Russians came.” When Russia was there, the U.S. supported the Taliban. “There have been both good Taliban and bad Taliban in both Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he explained. “Now, sometimes, the drones come, and the civilians get hurt; many get hurt.” He has friends who escaped from Afghanistan.

The Army Staff Sergeant most recently was stationed outside Kandahar, which he called the birthplace of the Taliban. His platoon became part of national news coverage after two civilians were killed. He, also, recounted stories of wounded buddies.

“You have to expect you’re not coming home,” he said.  It’s one of the hardest things he had to teach the young men under his command. He relied on his training and an ability to compartmentalize his life that he developed as a young kid during tough economic times. He taught the soldiers that training would get them home, not the yearning to be back with their families.

Dr. Judith G. Curtis

“The first time a soldier loses a buddy, it transforms them,” he said. He listed his buddies who have lost arms and legs, sometimes both, or have been shot in the neck. Today, those men are working again, contributing. The Army vet has endured two spinal surgeries. His nerve damage sometimes causes him to fall unexpectedly or drop beverages during a meal.  “Parachutes are not kind,” he explained.

“The guys I served with in Kandahar are my family,” he said. He’s not as close to his biological family back in Ohio but is devoted to his two children, 9 and 7. He was upbeat and funny with some salty language thrown in, not at all discouraged by his 16-year experience as a soldier. He served three tours in Afghanistan as well as in Iraq and Bosnia.

“You get altitude sickness,” he said. There are foothills around Bagram. It’s up and down mountains. It’s cold in winter and hot in summer, a little like the U.S. Southwest.

The two men from vastly different backgrounds agreed on the Afghani food. The Nan in Afghanistan was some of the best, as long as you didn’t think about it being cooked over dung, they laughed together. Passing the communal eating bowl was hard for Americans to get used to.

The Pakistani is an exchange student briefly in the U.S. from the University of Islamabad, where he is studying journalism. This diverse class of aspiring journalists had students of Native American, African-American, Latino and Puerto Rican heritage from North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Both men are studying to be journalists — the American as a foreign correspondent, the Pakistani as a journalist in his country.  Already, the Pakistani has recognized some differences, although he explained Pakistan is a Republic whose Constitution protects freedom of speech and press in theory if not always in practice.

“I don’t always feel as free to talk openly back there as I do here,” he said. It can be dangerous and feared he even could be taken off the street and detained. He said he doesn’t resent the U.S. being in Afghanistan. Other forces have been there, too, like the Saudis, he pointed out.

The American thought the U.S. should get out. He sees a problem with the division in the U.S. between those who have served in the military and those who haven’t.  At other times in U.S. history, a larger percentage of the population was a veteran. Now, he explained, less than 1 percent serves. People only see the big brush strokes and don’t know everything soldiers do — things that help the civilians of those countries.

Even in a military-friendly university like this one, he said, students may have questions but are reluctant to approach the veterans. Veterans, themselves, tend to be insular. He’d like to change that. He tries to do his part to integrate veterans through hosting study groups and tutoring sessions in history courses and going out of his way to meet people.

“Life’s about the experience,” he said. “I like getting to know people.”

Both men agreed on that. It’s a necessary trait for all aspiring journalists and a benefit of a diverse classroom.

Dr. Judith G. Curtis is an associate professor in the Department of Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Duke University Professor Apologizes, Steps Down from Admin Post Dr. Megan Neely, an assistant professor of biostatistics at Duke University who recently emailed students requesting they speak “English 100 percent of the time” while in campus facilities has apologized for her email, noting that it was inappropriat...
Tuskegee President: Diversity is Important at HBCUs ATLANTA—Tuskegee University’s president, Dr. Lily D. McNair said that it’s a misnomer to think that historically Black colleges and universities don’t have their share of challenges when it comes to issues around diversity and inclusion. “People t...
Report: Iowa’s Community Colleges See Decrease in Total Enrollment, Increase in Minority Enrol... According to the Annual Condition of Iowa’s Community Colleges report, the state’s community college enrollment decreased by 1.2 percent in 2018, while tuition increased. However, the community colleges still serve over half of Iowa students pursu...
Report Examines Improving Higher Ed Access for Veterans A new report outlines ways to increase the number of military veterans attending the most selective institutions in the U.S. Ithaka S+R,  a not-for-profit research organization that works to advance knowledge and improve teaching and learning, rel...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President University of South Carolina
Dean of The College of Food Innovation and Technology Johnson & Wales University
Assistant Professor of Urban Plant Science
University of California, Davis
Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2019
West Chester University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/31/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>