Loyola University Medical Center Names New President

Loyola University Medical Center has named Tad A. Gomez its next president, effective Feb. 25.
Gomez will succeed interim president Daniel J. Post, who filled the position in April after former president Larry Goldberg left to become president of Banner Health in Phoenix.
Gomez, 47, comes to the 547-bed medical center from Northeast Georgia Health System where he served as vice president of professional and support services. Prior to working at the Northeast Georgia Health System, Gomez was vice president of professional services at Augusta University Health.
Tad A. Gomez
The health system is a part of the Livonia, Michigan-based Trinity Health – one of the largest Catholic hospital networks in the United States. Loyola Medical officials recently announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge with Palos Health.
Gomez received a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in hospital pharmacy from Ohio State University. He also completed a two-year long pharmacy residency at Ohio State University Medical Center.
“I am honored and excited to be joining Loyola University Medical Center,” Gomez said in a statement. “Being part of a nationally ranked academic medical center during this time of growth for the health system is especially fulfilling. I am eager to work with the physicians, nurses and clinical staff to build upon the Loyola tradition of academic excellence.”