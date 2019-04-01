Stetson University has appointed Michèle Alexandre, a civil rights, gender and race scholar as the first African-American dean of the College of Law. Alexandre will begin her new role in June 2019.
Michèle Alexandre
Currently, Alexandre serves as associate dean for faculty development and intellectual life, professor of law and the Leonard B. Melvin, Jr. Lecturer at the University of Mississippi School of Law. Author of The New Frontiers of Civil Rights Litigation, Alexandre’s knowledge and dedication to justice is shown in the organization of a biennial national conference on sustainability and social justice for poor populations in the rural South, according to a Stetson release.
She has also chaired the undergraduate Honors curriculum committee, led the Honors College faculty and taught courses in the undergraduate international studies program at the University of Mississippi.
“I am thrilled to join the Stetson family,” Alexandre said. “Stetson’s commitment to training global citizens and practice-ready lawyers represents a galvanizing vision for legal education in the twenty-first century. The College of Law’s priorities regarding social justice, academic rigor and student engagement are dear to my heart. I am eager to work with all aspets of the law school, the university and with its amazing alumni to help the law school continue to grow and reach new heights.”
Originally from Haiti, Alexandre received a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and was the school’s first Black valedictorian, and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School.
“Michèle Alexandre will lead Stetson Law in educating the next generation of outstanding Stetson lawyers,” said Stetson University president Dr. Wendy B. Libby. “She is the right person to affirm and build on our reputation for excellence.”