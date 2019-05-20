Bradley University President Announces Retirement Plans

Gary R. Roberts, the eleventh president of Bradley University, announced during a recent board of trustees meeting that he will retire next year once his contract expires.
Gary Roberts
Roberts, a university alumnus who will be 72 next year, will be closing out a nearly 5-year presidency when his contract expires at the end of May 2020. Colleagues have called him a “source of stability” for the campus community, noting his innovation and passion for serving his alma mater.
“I believe that many of the changes that need to occur at Bradley will take several years to implement fully, and having a president who can provide continuity of leadership throughout that transitional period will be a big plus for the university,” Roberts said in a news release. “I love Bradley and all of the people I have worked with here. Despite the challenges that Bradley faces as higher education is disrupted and transitions its business model, I am optimistic about Bradley’s future, and I still hope to be a part of it.”
Bradley officials will begin the search for the next president this summer.