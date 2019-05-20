Bradley University President Announces Retirement Plans - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Bradley University President Announces Retirement Plans

May 20, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Gary R. Roberts, the eleventh president of Bradley University, announced during a recent board of trustees meeting that he will retire next year once his contract expires.

                   Gary Roberts

Roberts, a university alumnus who will be 72 next year, will be closing out a nearly 5-year presidency when his contract expires at the end of May 2020. Colleagues have called him a “source of stability” for the campus community, noting his innovation and passion for serving his alma mater.

“I believe that many of the changes that need to occur at Bradley will take several years to implement fully, and having a president who can provide continuity of leadership throughout that transitional period will be a big plus for the university,” Roberts said in a news release. “I love Bradley and all of the people I have worked with here. Despite the challenges that Bradley faces as higher education is disrupted and transitions its business model, I am optimistic about Bradley’s future, and I still hope to be a part of it.”

Bradley officials will begin the search for the next president this summer.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor in American Indian Studies University of Wisconsin - Madison
Core Faculty, Psy.D. in Counseling Psychology Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Assistant Director of Graduate Admission Brandeis University - The Heller School for Social
Physician, WWU Student Health Center WWU Student Health Center

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/13/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 05/23/2019

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/27/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 06/06/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>