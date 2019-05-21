Staci Rucker Elected to National Board for Legal Professionals - Higher Education


Staci Rucker Elected to National Board for Legal Professionals

Staci Rucker, the assistant dean for academic affairs, student affairs and diversity at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, has been elected Midwest Regional Representative for the National Association of Law Student Affairs Professionals (NALSAP).

Staci Rucker

Rucker’s election follows years of experience in legal education roles. She is additionally the content curator for the diversity and inclusion section of the online NALSAP Toolkit and is immediate past chair of the American Association of Law Schools Section on Academic Support.

“It is truly an honor for my law student affairs colleagues to elect me to serve in this capacity,” Rucker said. “I look forward to working with the board to further NALSAP’s mission and to representing the interests of law student affairs professionals in the Midwest region.”

Rucker earned a bachelor’s degree from Howard University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. She has worked as an attorney in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., and in academic and administrative roles at North Carolina Central University School of Law and the University of Dayton School of Law.

