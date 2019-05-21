A new partnership between Fayetteville State University (FSU) and Sampson Community College (SCC) will mean that graduates of the community college will be able to enroll in an online bachelor’s degree at the historically Black university in North Carolina for $10,000 or less.
Dr. James A. Anderson, Chancellor of FSU and Dr. William Starling, president of SCC signed an agreement on Tuesday that makes real the $10K Pathway Plan, a new initiative that seeks to make bachelor’s degrees in a variety of subjects including accounting, business administration, criminal justice, fire and emergency services administration, nursing, interdisciplinary studies, psychology and sociology affordable to students.
“Fayetteville State University is excited to partner with Sampson Community College to offer one of the nation’s most affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree,” said Anderson, who has long argued that a college education must be affordable. “Both FSU and SCC are committed to putting higher education within reach of every North Carolinian.”
Starling, who took the helm of SCC last year after serving as the college’s vice president of academic affairs and administration said that the partnership will help his graduates go on to become four-year college graduates
“Fayetteville State University serves as our regional partner with the University of North Carolina and historically has graduated SCC students, many of the College’s occupational and transfer programs,” said Starling. “This agreement provides the most economical pathway to complete a bachelor’s degree from SCC and helps remove the principal barrier to many students’ degree attainment.”