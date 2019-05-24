GlobalMindEd Conference Promotes Collaboration for Student Career Success - Higher Education


GlobalMindEd Conference Promotes Collaboration for Student Career Success

May 24, 2019 | :
by

First-generation college students, educators, business leaders and policymakers will convene for this year’s annual GlobalMindEd conference to explore innovative approaches to preparing students for a changing workforce.

The conference will feature several plenary sessions addressing topics such as the future of work; how to empower women in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics; social emotional fortitude and inclusive leadership; and climate restoration, among other topics.

Conference-goers will hear from leaders in early childhood and higher education, banking and finance, space and aerospace, health and wellness, technology, media, the nonprofit and foundation space and more.

The 2019 GlobalMindED Conference will take place on June 5-7, in Denver, Colorado.

