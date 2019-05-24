Brown University Implements New Measures to Improve Food Security

Brown University will provide meals to students during spring break at no additional cost starting in the 2019-20 academic year, and require all sophomores to enroll in a meal plan in order to strengthen food security across the campus.
The new measures at Brown – developed from recommendations of a working group launched by provost Dr. Richard M. Locke – follow a report from the Government Accountability Office last year that revealed a trend of food insecurity among college students nationally.
“We know that students on campuses across the country, including at Brown, experience varying degrees of food insecurity,” Locke said. “We’re committed to addressing these issues so that all students are able to take full advantage of their Brown educational experiences without the challenge of worrying about costs, logistics or time needed to access healthy food options.”