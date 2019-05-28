29 Leaders to Join AASCU’S 2019 Millennium Leadership Initiative - Higher Education


29 Leaders to Join AASCU’S 2019 Millennium Leadership Initiative

Twenty-nine senior higher education professionals will join the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ 2019 Millennium Leadership Initiative (MLI) to further their path to the presidency.

Dr. Mary Sias

AASCU’s leadership development program will convene this year’s cohort for a four-day, intensive conference in Washington, D.C. The “protégés” will additionally work with a seasoned president and other mentors and coaches throughout the year to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview and build a supportive network, AASCU said.

“I am proud to welcome the next generation of higher education leaders to MLI,” said Dr. Mary Evans Sias, director of the program and assistant to AASCU’s president. “For over 20 years, MLI has continued to diversify the most senior ranks of higher education, and the stellar individuals in this class will ensure our colleges and universities have the perspectives they need to solve difficult issues, to shape inclusive learning environments, and to provide strong role models that represent their student populations.”

Since its founding more than two decades ago, the Millennium Leadership Initiative has produced 570 graduates. Among that group, 104 have gone on to become first-time presidents or chancellors and more than one-third have progressed in their careers.

