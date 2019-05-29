UMass Amherst Appoints Krauthamer to Interdisciplinary Programs and Innovation Post - Higher Education


UMass Amherst Appoints Krauthamer to Interdisciplinary Programs and Innovation Post

University of Massachusetts, Amherst provost Dr. John McCarthy has appointed Dr. Barbara Krauthamer to  the post of senior vice provost for Interdisciplinary Programs and Innovation.

Dr. Barbara Krauthamer

In her new role, Krauthamer will oversee the Bachelor’s Degree with Individual Concentration (BDIC) and the University Without Walls (UWW) degree programs. She will also continue on as dean of the graduate school.

“The Graduate School is one of the few truly interdisciplinary academic units on our campus,” said McCarthy. “Dean Krauthamer’s leadership of the graduate school and the new ideas she has brought to it have therefore prepared her well for the role of senior vice provost for Interdisciplinary Programs and Innovation. Furthermore, as I have benefited so frequently from her wise counsel, it seemed only appropriate to bring her onto my immediate leadership team.”

Krauthamer, a leading historian of African-American slavery and emancipation in the U.S., will begin her new role on June 1. She received bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, a master’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a Ph.D. from Princeton University.

