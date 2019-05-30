Whitman College Names New VP for Diversity and Inclusion - Higher Education


Whitman College Names New VP for Diversity and Inclusion

Dr. Thomas Witherspoon was named this week as the new vice president for diversity and inclusion at Whitman College.

Dr. Thomas Witherspoon

Witherspoon comes to Whitman from Denison University in Ohio, where he is currently associate dean of students and director of the multicultural student support services. He is tasked with leading efforts to cultivate an inclusive learning community; serving in the president’s cabinet; and advising and counseling students, faculty and staff in order to “facilitate a positive experience for every member of the Whitman community,” according to officials.

“Dr. Witherspoon brings with him years of work in higher education with a focus on underserved populations,” said Whitman president Dr. Kathleen Murray. “Throughout the interview process, Thomas impressed the search committee with his energy and enthusiasm for his work. But it’s his track record of using data to evaluate campus culture and using it to take concrete steps to improve the experience of community members of diverse backgrounds that makes him ideal to lead Whitman’s diversity efforts.”

Witherspoon has previously served in administrative roles at Dartmouth College and Boston University, and as a program director for The Posse Foundation. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Denison University, a master’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University and a doctorate from New England College.

