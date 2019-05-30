MVSU is First HBCU in FedEx Logistics Job Program

Mississippi Valley State University and FedEx Logistics are working together to launch a program designed to offer job opportunities at historically Black colleges and universities.
Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr.
In August, FedEx Logistics will open a satellite office on the MVSU campus in Itta Bena and staff it with qualified students, who will work there part-time while attending school. Full-time employment is possible upon graduation.
Recruitment efforts are underway to hire students to operate the facility. Applicants must be enrolled MVSU students in good standing and can apply for one of the available positions on the FedEx website or by contacting the MVSU Career Services Center.
The collaboration’s goals are to provide professional opportunities for students and build a pipeline of talent to support FedEx Logistics’ customs brokerage operations.
“We are thrilled FedEx Logistics has chosen MVSU as the first institution for its HBCU campus satellite office program,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., president of MVSU. “Our students’ response to joining the FedEx Logistics team during their matriculation at MVSU has been tremendous.”
Thanh Anderson, vice president of Global Support Services at FedEx Logistics, said he is “extremely proud of this groundbreaking program and working with MVSU to help deliver a better future for its students and FedEx Logistics.”