Kentucky State Cuts Non-Resident Tuition for Eight States

Kentucky State University is drastically reducing non-resident tuition for students from its seven bordering states and Michigan.

Dr. M. Christopher Brown II

The HBCU’s board of regents has approved a memorandum of agreement with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to lower per-semester tuition from $9,500 to $5,775.

The reduced rate will take effect starting with the fall 2019 semester and is hoped to attract more out-of-state learners while reducing financial barriers to earning a bachelor’s degree in four years.

Students under the Thorobred Promise, a four-year tuition guarantee, will see adjustments that reflect the lower tuition costs.

“This tuition reduction enables Kentucky State University to be a more competitive option for students and parents seeking a quality education at an affordable price,” said university president Dr. M. Christopher Brown II.

Aside from Michigan, the lower rates will benefit students from Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Virginia and West Virginia.

