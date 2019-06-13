Marygrove College to Close in December

Marygrove College announced this week that it will be closing in December after serving the Detroit area for 92 years.
Officials cited declining student enrollment and ongoing financial struggles as reasons for the college’s closure. The institution’s 305 students have been informed of the decision, officials said.
“In compliance with Higher Learning Commission requirements, Marygrove has entered into a teach-out agreement with Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, and will enter into agreements with other institutions as needed to ensure that Marygrove students who are within one year of degree completion can do so through one of our teach-out partner schools,” said Marygrove president Dr. Elizabeth Burns. “The agreements are pending approval by the HLC. All students will receive financial aid counseling and academic advising.”
Marygrove previously shuttered undergraduate programming nearly two years ago, and has only been operating graduate degree and professional development programs in education, human resource management and social justice. Over its history, the institution has been known for its community outreach and, recently, its P-20 efforts to align education and career.