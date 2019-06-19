Heterodox Academy to Celebrate Open Inquiry at Conference and Awards Ceremony - Higher Education


Heterodox Academy to Celebrate Open Inquiry at Conference and Awards Ceremony

Hundreds of professors, administrators and graduate students will convene for discussions promoting open inquiry, viewpoint diversity and constructive disagreement in higher education during Heterodox Academy’s (HxA) second Annual Conference and Open Inquiry Awards this week in New York City.

Debra Mashek

The Annual Conference and Open Inquiry Awards will take place on June 20 and 21, and will feature 54 speakers throughout the event. The award ceremony will honor institutions and individuals who are working to improve classrooms, campuses and scholarships through open dialogues, according to the collaborative.

“We are delighted to host the 2nd Annual HxA Conference and Open Inquiry Awards. This conference offers the one opportunity for people who love the academy to come together and think about how to protect, promote, celebrate and make true open inquiry possible,” said Heterodox Academy’s executive director Debra Mashek. “We are excited to fold as many voices as we can into the conversation.”

