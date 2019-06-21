Prairie View Plans Black and Latinx Male Youth Summit

The Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center and the Minority Achievement Creativity and High Ability (MACH-III) Center at Prairie View A&M University plan to host a two-day Summit on Improving the Outcomes of African American and Latinx Male Youth.
Dr. Luis Ponjuan
The summit, scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6, will provide stakeholders with a forum to exchange ideas and best practices, learn about different processes for organizational development and sustainability, and hear from leading educational researchers about trends and educational changes affecting African-American and Latino young males.
“We know that it is often a few hard-working people, with limited resources and a mission, who come together to support students and develop these intervention programs,” said Dr. Fred A. Bonner II, professor and endowed chair in Prairie View’s department of educational leadership and counseling and executive director of the MACH-III Center. “Our purpose for the summit is to provide the leadership of various organizations with the tools they need to sustain their respective programs.”
Dr. Luis Ponjuan, whose social justice research agenda focuses on Latino male students, faculty members of color and STEM learning outcomes, will be the keynote speaker. Ponjuan is an associate professor in educational administration and human resources development and research director of the Investing in Diversity, Equity, Access and Learning (IDEAL) research project at Texas A&M University.
Ponjuan also co-founder of Project MALES (Mentoring to Achieve Latino Educational Success), a research and mentoring program developed to address the gender gap in Latino educational attainment.
The first day of the summit will focus on sharing best practices and learning about participating programs and community organizations. The second day will consist of capacity-building training focused on assessment and sustainability.
Organizations working to improve African-American and Latinx male youth outcomes are invited to complete a program inventory for an invitation to attend the summit.