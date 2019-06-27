VSU Student Wins Scholarship to Intern with Actor Terrence J - Higher Education


VSU Student Wins Scholarship to Intern with Actor Terrence J

Virginia State University junior Jaelan Hodges has won a $15,000 summer internship scholarship on behalf of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Hodges received the award at the recent BET Weekend Brotherhood Dinner in Los Angeles from actor and TMCF national ambassador Terrence J.

“I am beyond blessed!” exclaimed Hodges, a mass communications major from Virginia Beach. “Before this opportunity, I was at a point where I didn’t know if I wanted to continue with my passion for entertainment and television, but it looks like God had other plans for me.”

Hodges was one of two historically Black college and university students selected to intern with Terrence J’s management company, Sunset Park Productions, this summer in Los Angeles. Florida A&M University student Kennedy Hayden also was chosen.

Hopefuls attended TMCF’s The Pitch 2019 innovation and entrepreneurial competition in May in Durham, N.C.

TMCF president and CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said the fund’s partnership with Terrence J is important. “He is opening up a new HBCU talent pipeline into the communication, media and entertainment industries, which needs the diverse students from our 47 member-schools.”

