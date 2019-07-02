Sale of Westminster Choir College to Chinese Company Canceled - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Sale of Westminster Choir College to Chinese Company Canceled

July 2, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

 The controversial sale of Westminster Choir College to Kaiwen Education, a Beijing-based for-profit company partly owned by the Chinese government, will not go forward.

According to National Public Radio, Kaiwen Education, and Rider University, which has Princeton, N.J.-based WCC among its holdings, announced that they had “mutually agreed” to not go ahead with the sale. Instead, Rider says that its board has approved a plan to move the college’s programs to its own campus.

NPR notes that the planned sale of WCC to Kaiwen spurred two lawsuits in New Jersey Superior Court that sought to block the purchase, as well as an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office. Kaiwen’s termination of the deal to buy WCC was voted on unanimously by its board of directors on June 28.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Tenure-Track Position in Management Analytics Smith School of Business, Queen's University
President & Vice-Chancellor OCAD University
Director - Academic Outreach The University of Alabama
Coordinator of Facilites & Operations Washington State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/25/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/03/2019

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/08/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/18/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>