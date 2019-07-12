Dr. Angela Davis Among 2019 Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees

Dr. Angela Davis
In celebration of the 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote in New York, The National Women’s Hall of Fame will host a weekend celebrating the achievements of American women in the birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement in the U.S. The weekend will be punctuated by the induction of 10 women into the Hall of Fame.
Among the inductees for this year is Dr. Angela Davis, a political activist and scholar. Davis has championed civil rights and women’s rights, and has worked against the prison industrial complex and for international justice.
Davis spent 15 years at the University of California Santa Cruz where she is now distinguished professor emerita of history of consciousness and feminist studies.
“We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history,” said Dr. Betty Bayer, president of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
The 2019 class of inductees were nominated by the public, judged by an interdisciplinary team of experts across the nominees’ fields, and selected for their contributions to American society in the areas of the arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, philanthropy, and science.
Fellow 2019 Hall of Fame inductees include attorney and activist Gloria Allred, attorney and scholar Sarah Deer, actress and activist Jane Fonda, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski, artist and activist Rose O’Neill, former Congress member Louise Slaughter, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, composer Laurie Spiegel and Dr. Flossie Wong-Staal, a biologist.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2019.