Eastern Washington University Football Players Injured In Shooting - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Eastern Washington University Football Players Injured In Shooting

July 15, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Two Eastern Washington University football players were shot Saturday in Spokane’s downtown nightlife district.

Starting safety Dehonta Hayes, who is 22, and starting defensive tackle Keith Moore, 21, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after Saturday’s shooting.

The Spokane Police Department responded to reports of the shooting near North Division Street and Main Avenue around 1:22 a.m. According to police, SPD units were nearby at the time, and quickly found the teammates.

Officers and bystanders administered first aid to Hayes and Moore before SFD and paramedics arrived at the scene.

EWU director of communications and media relations Dave Meany said, “Our first priority is to provide support and comfort to the students, their families, and their friends. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We are pleased to report both students are expected to fully recover.”

University officials expect both student-athletes to fully recover.

Hayes is from Tacoma, Wa. Moore is a native of Bremerton, Wa.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Multicultural Affairs Roanoke College
Provost Central Ohio Technical College
Dean, College of Humanities & Social Sciences Louisiana State University
Adjunct Faculty, Integrated Marketing and Communications New York University School of Professional Studies
Nursing Instructor - Associate Degree Nursing Prog West Kentucky Community & Technical College
Vice President for Accreditation Relations The Higher Learning Commission (HLC)

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/08/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/18/2019

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>