Western Illinois University Awarded Grant for Bobcat Research

Dr. Chris Jacques
Western Illinois University has been awarded a $375,000, two-year grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Associated Press reported.
University officials say the grant will help bolster WIU’s research on Illinois’ bobcat population.
According to the AP, the funds will support the continued research of Dr. Chris Jacques, a biological sciences professor at WIU.
Jacques says students are collecting data daily, focusing on bobcat reproduction and genetics.
Bobcats have been caught and fitted with monitoring devices in some Illinois counties.