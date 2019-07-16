Western Illinois University Awarded Grant for Bobcat Research - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Western Illinois University Awarded Grant for Bobcat Research

July 16, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Chris Jacques

Western Illinois University has been awarded a $375,000, two-year grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Associated Press reported.

University officials say the grant will help bolster WIU’s research on Illinois’ bobcat population.

According to the AP, the funds will support the continued research of Dr. Chris Jacques, a biological sciences professor at WIU.

Jacques says students are collecting data daily, focusing on bobcat reproduction and genetics.

Bobcats have been caught and fitted with monitoring devices in some Illinois counties.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Multicultural Affairs Roanoke College
Provost Central Ohio Technical College
Dean, College of Humanities & Social Sciences Louisiana State University
Adjunct Faculty, Integrated Marketing and Communications New York University School of Professional Studies
Nursing Instructor - Associate Degree Nursing Prog West Kentucky Community & Technical College
Vice President for Accreditation Relations The Higher Learning Commission (HLC)

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/08/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/18/2019

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>