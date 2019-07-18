Dr. James L. Moore III Honored at ICIE Conference - Higher Education


Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

Dr. James L. Moore III Honored at ICIE Conference

July 18, 2019 | :
by Janet Kline

Dr. James L. Moore, III, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Ohio State University was honored with the ICIE – MACH III Award for Leadership in Gifted Education and Creativity at the 17th Annual International Conference on: Excellence, Innovation, & Creativity in Basic-Higher Education & Psychology,

Dr. James L. Moore III

Presented by the Minority Achievement, Creativity, and High Ability Center (MACH III) and the International Centre for Innovation in Education (ICIE), Moore, who is also the Education and Human Ecology Distinguished Professor of Urban Education at OSU was recognized for  his dedication, commitment, leadership, and outstanding contributions to excellence, gifted education, creativity, innovation, and leadership.

