Disappointment Sparks Howard Student Hashtag Campaign - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Disappointment Sparks Howard Student Hashtag Campaign

July 24, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Howard University students dispute the university’s claims that students are organizing against the institution solely based on scholarship qualifications, according to a story by WAMU.

Students say administrators have ignored their needs for mental health support after sexual assault and other incidents.

Some of the latest responses from students come after the university announced it would be investigating threatening tweets against the campus linked to recent discrepancies over scholarships and financial aid.

But another aspect of the story has been unfolding on social media daily since July 17 with the hashtag #HUForgot.

“#HUForgot its pledge to combat sexual assault when it denied students who fell victim to sexual assault the ability to appeal the loss of their scholarships,” HearUsHU posted on Twitter.

Students say problems linked to mental health issues and sexual assault spurred them to take time off or caused them to perform poorly in school.

“This is really hard to say but I lost my scholarship after my GPA dropped second semester. I was self-harming and attempted suicide twice within two months and therefore was hospitalized,” another person posted to Twitter this week.

Another’s post added to a growing chorus of complaints against a school dean: “She literally said, ‘Sounds like you’re going to have to appeal your scholarships. Do you have a therapist?”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor in Informatics Rutgers University, Edward J. Bloustein School
Counselor/Substance Abuse Educator UNC Asheville
Multiple Assistant Professor Positions University of Mississippi
Director of Research and Evidence-Based Practice Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Assistant Professor of Political Science University of Louiville, Dept of Political Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/05/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/15/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>