UNC Graduate School Appoints New Dean

Dr. Suzanne Barbour, dean of the graduate school at the University of Georgia, has been appointed dean of the UNC Graduate School and professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Suzanne Barbour

In her new role, effective Sept. 3, Barbour will lead enhancement of graduate education and engage adult learners through both degree-granting and non-degree-granting programs, including micro-credentialing programs — all tenets of UNC’s digital and lifelong learning initiative.

An accomplished scholar in biochemistry and molecular biology, Barbour has overseen 250 graduate programs at UGA since 2015. Before that, she served as program director in the Division of Molecular and Cellular Biosciences at the National Science Foundation and as a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Previously at VCU, she led the graduate program in biochemistry and molecular biology, directed research training at the Center on Health Disparities and held affiliate appointments in the departments of biology, microbiology and immunology and African-American studies.

She has served as a coach for the Academy for Future Science Faculty, a key National Institutes of Health initiative, and has served for over a decade on the education and professional development committee of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Barbour graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and from Johns Hopkins University with a doctorate in molecular biology and genetics. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Diego.

