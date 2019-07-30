Art Exhibit Features Gang Members Pursuing College Degrees - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Art Exhibit Features Gang Members Pursuing College Degrees

July 30, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

As part of the Uncornered Photo Documentary Project, an outdoor public art exhibit in Boston will feature giant photos of former gang members along with their stories about being paid to pursue college degrees.

Celebrity photographer John Huet worked alongside PJA Advertising and Marking to create the 26-piece photo series that was inspired by the work of College Bound Dorchester’s (CBD) Boston Uncornered. The exhibit will run from Aug. 13-25.

Boston Uncornered aims to help end generational urban poverty by offering former or current gang members the opportunity to earn high school equivalency and then pursue a college degree. Students are provided a $400 weekly stipend and given peer mentors for emotional support.

According to College Bound Dorchester, 70 percent of Uncornered students matriculate to college. Comparably, less than one percent of the gang-involved or formerly gang-involved matriculate to college nationwide.

“Instead of being the instigators of violence they once were, these ‘core influencers,’ who are a city’s biggest disruptors with the most influence, become positive role models for their peers, showing others a better way,” CBD says.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Equity and Inclusion Minnesota State Community and Technical College
President, Charlotte Campus Johnson & Wales University
Dean of the College of Hospitality Management Johnson & Wales University
TIES Assistant Professor or Associate Professor without Tenure MIT Sloan School of Management
Open Rank Tenure Track Positions New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/05/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/15/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>