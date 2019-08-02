CUNY Plan Engages More with Minority, Women, Vet Businesses

The City University of New York will increase their engagement with minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs), according to Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, CUNY’s chancellor.
Matos Rodríguez recently announced the first phase of the plan at the CUNY and City University Construction Fund’s (CUCF) annual Conference on Contract Opportunities, which was hosted at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Approximately 1,100 people attended the conference, compared to last year’s number of 900.
Some of the plan’s policies, revealed by Matos Rodríguez, focus on topics such as unbundling contracts, student opportunities, accountability and growing real estate options. All policies would be effective immediately.
“I enthusiastically support the chancellor’s ambitious vision for strengthening our partnerships with minority, women-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and reaffirming CUNY’s commitment to diversity,” Board of Trustees chair William C. Thompson, Jr. said in a statement.
“Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, CUNY and CUCF are working harder than ever to provide opportunities to MWBE and SDVOB vendors, and we are fully confident that Chancellor Matos Rodríguez will deliver on his goal of making CUNY’s MWBE and SDVOB program a model for other institutions of higher learning around the country.”