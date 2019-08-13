Morgan State Leads HBCUs in Fulbright Scholars, Adds Three - Higher Education


Morgan State Leads HBCUs in Fulbright Scholars, Adds Three

With three more graduates awarded Fulbright Scholarships, Morgan State University is noting that it tops all historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as the highest recipient producer.

In total, there have been 149 Fulbright awardees from Morgan State who have gone to study, teach or research in 44 countries, they reported.

Newly awarded Morgan State Fulbright recipients Brelyn Brooks and Whitney Mugula will serve as teaching assistants in Malaysia and Colombia while Jaquette Graham will research African diaspora in Ghana.

In addition to the scholarship recipients, six other Morgan State scholars will pursue independent research projects and teaching fellowships as part of the Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad program.

Morgan State University president Dr. David Wilson commended Brooks, Mugua and Graham on “achieving one of the most distinguished and competitive awards granted in academia.”

 

