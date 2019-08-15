This University Seeking to Trademark the Word ‘The’

Ohio State University wants to trademark the word “The” when it’s used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise, according to an Associated Press story.
Ohio State submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Columbus Dispatch has reported.
The application requests a standard character trademark for the title “The Ohio State University” – which it frequently refers to itself as – that would cover various items, including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
University spokesman Chris Davey confirmed the application. In a statement, he said the school “works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks.”
Ohio State as secured other trademarks in the past, including names of football coaches Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer.
Last fall, an Ohio State spokesman said the university had 150 trademarks in 17 countries – and other applications pending.
The 149-year-old and-grant institution’s main campus is in Columbus, although it has six other campuses elsewhere in the Buckeye State. It is one of the nation’s largest public universities with more than 66,000 students and more than 500,000 living alumni.