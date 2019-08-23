WGU Launches Scholarship Fund for Working Adults - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

WGU Launches Scholarship Fund for Working Adults

August 23, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

To help adults pursue a college degree on a flexible schedule, Western Governors University (WGU) announced an $800,000 scholarship fund.

The Back to School Scholarship will provide up to $2,000 per student to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree through any of WGU’s programs. It is renewable for up to four terms at the rate of $500 per six-month term, according to the university.

Students must apply for the scholarship by Sep. 30 and it will be granted based on financial need, preparedness levels and on a candidate’s academic record.

“The scholarship changed my life,” said Amanda Ogle, a recent WGU scholarship recipient. “It allowed me to get my teaching degree, and inspire my children, current students, and future students to follow their dreams, persevere, and experience the success that comes from determination.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

NCAA Postgraduate Internship Program NCAA
Associate Professor of Modern French History New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of History (Modern Germany) University of Wisconsin - Madison
CDO, National Symphony Orchestra The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Debnath Endowed Professor in COS/SMSS The Unviersity of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Faculty Position in Cell and Molecular Biology Dartmouth College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/19/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/29/2019

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>