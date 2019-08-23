WGU Launches Scholarship Fund for Working Adults

To help adults pursue a college degree on a flexible schedule, Western Governors University (WGU) announced an $800,000 scholarship fund.
The Back to School Scholarship will provide up to $2,000 per student to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree through any of WGU’s programs. It is renewable for up to four terms at the rate of $500 per six-month term, according to the university.
Students must apply for the scholarship by Sep. 30 and it will be granted based on financial need, preparedness levels and on a candidate’s academic record.
“The scholarship changed my life,” said Amanda Ogle, a recent WGU scholarship recipient. “It allowed me to get my teaching degree, and inspire my children, current students, and future students to follow their dreams, persevere, and experience the success that comes from determination.”